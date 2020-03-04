FATCA
What does sterling drop mean for US expats from a tax perspective?
Investment opportunity
The FATCA factor: Five key tax considerations for US expats living in the UK
Ephraim Moss and Joshua Ashman, co-founders of Expat Tax Professionals LLC, take a closer look at key areas to watch for US expats.
Aliier Global unveils solution to FATCA fund dilemma
Wrapper branded X-Note
'Flexible' ICAVs to shake up Irish distribution landscape for fund groups
Vehicles remove need for AGM
London & Capital MD: My 'cookie cutter' model portfolio fears
London and Capital's Daniel Freedman talks to Dan Jones about the future of model portfolios, the group's decision to move further up the wealth scale, and its expansion plans.
Contrarian: FATCA is tip of the iceberg for wealth firms
A volatile year ahead for investors
Specialist wealth firms seize post-FATCA opportunity
Specialist wealth managers are reaping the benefits of FATCA as US expats rush to get their affairs in order and find themselves turned away from some UK firms.
Redmayne-Bentley closes door on US clients ahead of FATCA deadline
Stockbroking firm Redmayne-Bentley has stopped offering its services to US clients as it moves to comply with incoming tax regime FATCA.
FATCA nightmare becomes a reality
'All systems go' as FATCA registration deadline looms
Wealth management firms are making final preparations for the introduction of US tax regime FATCA as the 5 May registration deadline approaches.
Vestra Wealth: Thousands of UK citizens could be caught under FATCA
Thousands of ‘accidental Americans' could be unwittingly caught by the Foreign Accounting and Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) from July, leaving them exposed to US tax liabilities, Vestra Wealth has warned.
US releases final FATCA rules
The US authorities have released their final set of rules on the FATCA regime designed to prevent tax evasion among US citizens with assets in offshore accounts.
HMRC responds to industry questions over FATCA
HMRC has released further guidance on the UK's plans to implement the FATCA tax regime, which begins next year.
US postpones FATCA deadlines
The US government has postponed the start date of incoming tax regime FATCA to give businesses more time to comply with the rules.
Tax havens sign up to FATCA
Offshore tax havens Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man are working towards an agreement with the US government on FATCA, the incoming regime to prevent tax evasion.
Who will really be snared by FATCA?
US-based tax lawyer Douglas Stransky considers the impact of FATCA, the onerous US tax regime which is already turning Americans into 'financial pariahs' overseas.
Treasury quashes hopes of FATCA exemption for 'low risk' firms
Fewer financial institutions will be able to dodge the incoming FATCA rules, according to the latest agreement on the US tax regime.
Survey reveals industry unprepared for FATCA
Companies are still 'seriously unprepared' for the FATCA rules which will come into force in January next year, a new survey by Thomson Reuters has revealed.
Four myths about FATCA
AIC advises members to take a hit on FATCA
The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) is advising members with modest investments in US securities to avoid signing up to FATCA, in the same week as the IMA called for a further delay to the deadline.
FATCA: US Treasury updates proposals to ease burden
The US Treasury today issued updated proposals designed to fight offshore tax evasion.