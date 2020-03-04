FATCA

US releases final FATCA rules
US releases final FATCA rules

The US authorities have released their final set of rules on the FATCA regime designed to prevent tax evasion among US citizens with assets in offshore accounts.

Tax havens sign up to FATCA
Tax havens sign up to FATCA

Offshore tax havens Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man are working towards an agreement with the US government on FATCA, the incoming regime to prevent tax evasion.