Can Malaysia overcome its challenges?
Malaysia's stockmarket has been the worst Asian performer year to date, yet earnings per share for listed companies are at the highest level since at least 2006, says Aberdeen's Gerald Ambrose

Industry Voice: Abe's third arrow shot

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently announced changes to strip one of Japan's most powerful lobby group - which controls the country's agricultural sector - of certain exclusive powers. What changes are on the horizon to liberalize the country's farming...

UK defensives weigh on FTSE 100
Defensive shares including utilities giant Severn Trent weighed on the FTSE 100 during morning trading, keeping a lid on gains following a tough week which has seen shares retreat further on US QE fears.