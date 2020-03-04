Far East
Can Malaysia overcome its challenges?
Malaysia's stockmarket has been the worst Asian performer year to date, yet earnings per share for listed companies are at the highest level since at least 2006, says Aberdeen's Gerald Ambrose
Man GLG's Harker: China slowdown is not 'unmanageable' for Japan
Corporates have already been through 'fire and brimstone'
Take two: Emerging market countries insulated from global woes
Hedi Ben Mlouka, CEO of Dubai-based Duet MENA, explores the prospects for Vietnam and Pakistan - two countries which are "very much the architects of their own fortunes".
Lessons from an A-share bubble
Is China downturn a social crisis caused by naive investors?
Twelve investors: Our strategies for 'challenging times' ahead
Pockets of value emerging
Pictet multi-asset trio: How we weathered the 'Black Monday' storm
Team eying EM opportunities
Could Asia's 'export tigers' stage a recovery?
Despite sluggish world growth, supply dynamics suggest a recovery could be on the cards
Redwood: There is a danger global troubles will escalate further
John Redwood, chairman of the investment committee at Charles Stanley, takes a closer look at some areas of concern for investors.
The headwinds and tailwinds for China and its neighbours
The headwinds and tailwinds for China
Managers warn of 'massive repercussions' from unwinding of China bubble
Fund managers have warned the Chinese government's latest intervention to halt a stock market rout will not be enough to prevent a noticeable slowdown for the world's second largest economy, with huge repercussions for global growth.
The night in pictures: Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2015
FMYA: Highlights from the night
Are you over-investing in the most indebted issuers?
Kevin Corrigan, head of fundamental fixed income at Lombard Odier Investment Managers, explains how conventional market cap indices often leave bond investors exposed to the countries and companies that are borrowing the most.
How to play the GEM winners and avoid the losers
How to play the winners and avoid the losers
Can Asian fixed income sustain its 'supercharged' growth?
Geoff Lunt, senior product specialist, Asian fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management, explains why Asia's bond market is set to become more mainstream and no longer a niche option for investors
Why investors shouldn't dismiss whole asset classes
Why investors shouldn't dismiss whole asset classes
Industry Voice: South Korea - Government Knows Best?
Siddharth Bhargava, research analyst, Matthews Asia
The winners and losers from oil price falls
Beneficiaries of the oil price drop
Looking beyond China: Asia's standout performers
Robin Hepworth, chief investment officer at Ecclesiastical Investment Management, explains why investors need to realise their is more to Asia than China
Industry Voice: Abe's third arrow shot
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently announced changes to strip one of Japan's most powerful lobby group - which controls the country's agricultural sector - of certain exclusive powers. What changes are on the horizon to liberalize the country's farming...
Industry Voice: China is no longer a breeding ground for business copycats
Beini Zhou, portfolio manager of the Matthews Asia Small Companies fund, takes a look at encouraging developments in China's grassroots-level entrepreneurship
Asian stocks boosted as Japanese inflation hits five year high
Asian stocks rose overnight, leaving the region on track for its best monthly run since 2010, as positive inflation data from Japan cheered investors.
HSBC GAM to launch Far East ex-Japan ETF
HSBC Global Asset Management (GAM) is to launch a Far East ex-Japan ETF with a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.6%.
UK defensives weigh on FTSE 100
Defensive shares including utilities giant Severn Trent weighed on the FTSE 100 during morning trading, keeping a lid on gains following a tough week which has seen shares retreat further on US QE fears.