One in three European equity funds to be focused on ESG by 2030
Latest research from BofAML
Life after the European elections: A changed landscape in the EU
'Significant eurozone reform' on the cards
Do European equities offer 'tremendous value'?
If you had not been paying attention to financial markets for quite a few years and then – from this position of naivety – had looked at the eurozone, your likely conclusion would be that the region's equity bourses were offering tremendous value.
Half-year market outlook: The key global themes investors should watch for
Fed moves, polarised politics and a "tech cold war"
Are we heading for a Europe-led correction?
Investors should lower exposure to Europe
French financial regulator will not challenge UK delegation arrangements
Brussels still making changes
Kay Swinburne MEP: What we intended with MiFID II
‘Above all, MiFID rules put client needs first’
European Commission proposes new 'stress scenario' for PRIIPs products
Original proposals would lead to over optimistic outcomes
Update: European Commission brings forward PRIIPs delay debate to 9 November
Previously 22 November
What could the PRIIPs KID debate mean for the industry?
Parliament to debate directive next week
Industry fights for urgent changes to KIDs charging rules as PRIIPs redraft looms
Successful motion passed in EU last week
Update: European Parliament overwhelmingly backs last minute rejection of PRIIPs KID standards
Concerns over projection of future performance
Mobius: How the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted Europe
Central European economies are beginning to show signs of growth, despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict showing no sign of easing in the near future, writes Franklin Templeton's Mark Mobius.
Millar: Greek crisis could be 'dry run' for UK woe
Jupiter European Income manager avoids financials and takes overall cautious stance, believing Greece story could contaminate other eurozone economies
Rice predicts expenditure rise in tech
Chris Rice has moved his Cazenove European fund to an overweight in media, technology and business services ahead of an expected surge in capital expenditure that will benefit the sectors.
Invesco Perpetual renames International Equity as Global
Invesco Perpetual has renamed its £1.21bn International Equity product as the Global Equity fund in a bid to bring improved clarity and consistency for investors.
Investor demand for EMs drives record net inflows during 2009
Fund managers generated record net inflows in 2009, driven by strong investor demand for emerging markets.
The problematic draft directive on alternative investment fund managers
The European Commission has published its draft directive on Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFM directive).