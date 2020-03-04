European Parliament

Do European equities offer 'tremendous value'?
If you had not been paying attention to financial markets for quite a few years and then – from this position of naivety – had looked at the eurozone, your likely conclusion would be that the region's equity bourses were offering tremendous value.

Rice predicts expenditure rise in tech

Chris Rice has moved his Cazenove European fund to an overweight in media, technology and business services ahead of an expected surge in capital expenditure that will benefit the sectors.