Erik Knutzen

Why inflation will be higher and more problematic

Markets

October's reading up again at 6.2%

clock 22 November 2021 • 5 min read
Embracing the chaos: Will disruption, dynamics and digital trends dominate 2021?

Global

Managers' top ten trends for the year revealed

clock 12 January 2021 •
The opportunities in energy emerging from the late phase of the cycle

Commodities

Support and attractive valuations could release the potential of commodity stocks

clock 26 April 2018 •
