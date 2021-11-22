Why inflation will be higher and more problematic

The tilt towards supply-side, cost-push inflation in this dynamic will likely pose a challenge to central banks.

Uncertainty over how central banks choose to navigate a changing inflation environment will likely generate market volatility in the coming year.

We believe we are currently moving out of the early, recovery part of the business cycle into the mid-cycle phase.

It is therefore a good time to ask what sort of cycle we think we will see.

Overall, we think we could be in for a long expansion, supported by central banks and fiscal stimulus when necessary, but with heightened volatility in economic activity and data, in politics and policy, and more volatility in financial markets.

The main driver of that volatility is likely to be higher and more problematic inflation.

At the start of the year, we thought US inflation would top out at around 5% and that the peak would be in the second or early third quarter.

But October's reading was up again, to 6.2%.

Inflation is proving higher and stickier than we expected.

We anticipate it will ease off from here, but that this will take longer and leave us with long-run inflation that is higher than the average from the last cycle.

But the inflation question is not only a question of transitory or secular, but also how much is driven by supply-side, cost-push factors as opposed to demand-pull factors.

Right now, it is both: pent-up spending meets broken supply chains.

Over the medium term, however, the new and significant inflationary dynamics are likely to be supply-driven.

A year ago, we were expecting supply chains to become shorter and more diversified in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, consolidating a long-running theme that reflects protectionist, security and environmental and social pressures.

We have seen that in corporate decision-making.

One of the reasons we are likely on course for higher inflation in this cycle is because companies are taking long-lasting action to tackle a transitory - but extremely disruptive - supply-and-demand crunch.

If you open two or three locations across Asia to take the slack of your big one in China, or you re-shore production, or you start carrying more "just-in-case" inventory, that is likely to eat into earnings for a time, exacerbate inflation, and potentially bring back some pre-1980s volatility to the business cycle.

At the same time, we are undergoing the sustainable energy transition, where we could see more supply crunches before we get full capacity with renewables.

China used to export disinflation to the rest of the world with its low-cost workforce, but that really faded out a decade ago and its more recent strategic orientation appears to cap the end of that era.

China's 'common prosperity' theme could be reflected globally: the tussle between labour and capital for the spoils of growth tends to go through 20-to-30-year cycles, and profits have outgrown wages since the early 1980s- and there are political, structural and demographic reasons to expect labour to capture more over the next generation.

Supply-driven inflation pressures are building.

How can central banks respond to this kind of inflation? Their policy tools are less effective against supply bottlenecks or rising wages. They can only step in to dampen demand. But demand is not the problem, and dampening it could risk triggering recessions.

Over the longer term, Capex, technology, automation and general productivity enhancements should be the answer.

But over the next year, cost-push inflation and how monetary authorities respond to it are likely to be a key source of potential risk.

In fixed income markets, while we do not anticipate a major selloff in government bonds, we do think yields are on the way up.

Alongside tight credit spreads, this suggests a further focus on income with modest duration, and a willingness to consider niche markets, from China onshore bonds to short-duration credit, floating-rate loans, hybrid securities and private debt.

In equities, we think inflationary expansion is likely to support cyclical over defensive sectors, value over growth stocks, smaller over larger companies and non-US over US markets.

That pattern was interrupted after Treasury yields hit their peak in March 2021, but could reassert itself as yields start to edge up again - particularly if this is accompanied by a weaker US dollar.

This environment would normally bode well for emerging markets, but substantial headwinds mean we tend to favour only specific opportunities, such as leading companies in India's innovation sectors.

Equity income is an interesting area if you believe we are in an environment of structurally higher inflation.

Global dividend growth has been highly correlated with US inflation: dividends tend to grow faster than inflation, which is why, over the past decade of subdued inflation, declining rates and outperforming growth stocks, European and US dividend growth has been very subdued.

Since 1945, S&P 500 dividends have grown by 6.5%, annualised, and have never grown by less than 2.2% during any 10-year period, making the past decade very unusual and suggesting a lot of catch-up potential.

In addition, the relative stability of traditional income stocks' earnings and dividend growth has tended to make them much less sensitive to changes in interest rates than the growth stocks that are now so dominant in large-cap indices, and that could be advantageous in a rising-rate environment.

Most of all, we think that the environment calls for a bigger menu of nontraditional diversifiers.

Private markets and certain liquid alternative strategies can play a role at a time when bond and equity valuations are stretched, but we also think it is prudent to seek out investments with historical inflation-beating characteristics.

Commodities are one place to look: While energy prices appear to be easing, precious metals are responding positively to the underlying inflation trend, and this asset class could be a hedge against any further spikes.

Listed and private real estate, made up of real assets with index-linked rents, have tended to stay ahead of longer-term inflation.

We think building exposures like these now could help to dampen the uncertainty, volatility and potential consumer-price sticker shocks of the coming months.

While we ultimately anticipate higher, more persistent, but not overly disruptive inflation during this cycle, it still has the potential to cause problems for central bank policy in 2022 - and volatility in markets.

Erik Knutzen is CIO multi-asset at Neuberger Berman