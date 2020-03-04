engage
Industry Voice: Emerging Markets: busting the myths
The introduction of India's first infrastructure investment trust, called IRB, in May underscores the expectation infrastructure spend will be a key driver of the country's growth over the next few years.
Industry Voice: Can China maintain its role as an engine of global growth?
Since its accession to the WTO in December 2001 China has accounted for an increasing share of the global economy. Helped by fast export and investment growth it remains an engine of trade and is expected to generate some 35% of global growth over the...