'Irritation' for investors as prominent fund managers take longer gardening leaves
Managers face personal accountability
Treasury yields spike as US smashes November jobs forecast
The US economy added 321,000 jobs last month, a figure well above the 230,000 rise that had been forecast and one which will bring forward expectations of a US rate hike.
UK unemployment falls to six-year low
The UK unemployment rate fell from 6.2% to 6% in the three months to August, hitting a six-year low, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Gosling's Grouse: Safely locked away
Safely locked away
Sterling slides as wage forecasts hit rate rise talk
UK unemployment dropped to a near six-year low but sterling has fallen against the dollar after the Bank of England cut wage forecasts, suggesting rates will remain on hold for the foreseeable future.
Taper trouble? US jobs shock poses problem for Yellen
The US added far fewer jobs than expected in December, according to latest payroll data, with the disappointing numbers partially blamed on bad weather.
US jobs data smashes forecasts despite government shutdown
US non-farm payroll numbers came in at almost double analysts' estimates in October, despite the 16-day government shutdown.
FTSE extends losses after US jobs miss expectations
European indices have deepened losses after US jobs figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics came in below expectations.
FTSE edges higher ahead of US jobs report
The FTSE 100 was trading higher this morning ahead of the release of a crucial jobs report in the US which will indicate how the recovery is progressing.
Sharpest rise in unemployment for two years
UK unemployment has seen the sharpest quarterly rise in over two years, with the number of jobless people rising 80,000 to 2.51 million.
US jobs data beats forecasts
US jobs data provided some much needed respite for investors on Friday, after the latest figures beat estimates.