Emmanuel Macron
How Angela Merkel's future could influence European markets
A new direction for Germany?
Raymond James' Chris Bailey on earnings in Europe
Political concerns remain
JP Morgan CEO says 4,000 UK jobs could be relocated post-Brexit in new warning
A quarter of JPM jobs in UK
City 'kept in dark' as government fails to publish financial services Brexit paper
Was due to be published last Autumn
Majority of active UK equity funds beat benchmarks over past year
80% outperformed index
Fear and pessimism masking mispriced European opportunities
Fundamentals stronger than headlines suggest
Active managers' outperformance set to continue as stock correlations decline
AB Bernstein report
Political risk fears hit German ETF flows
Outflows of €743m in June
Reyl's Liew: The buying opportunities arising from geopolitical tensions
South Korea looks attractive
Investors remain positive on UK despite post-election political uncertainty
Sentiment to UK equities rose 4.82%
Trump's unpredictability leaves outlook for global stability 'shaky'
'Lynchpin' for global stability
Someone is about to do something stupid and volatility will return
Despite outcome of French elections
Why Macron victory is not 'all clear' signal for Europe
Still uncertainties in eurozone
Macron triumphs to become youngest French President
Beats Marine Le Pen
Macron's predicted win sends European stocks to 20-month highs
Polls show 60% of votes for Macron
Warning 'celebratory mood too premature' after Macron win
"Expect the unexpected"
Update: French market soars to nine-year high on election relief
Tightly fought battle
Kames' McNeill: Markets are too worried about the wrong thing
European political fears are overstated
UBS: Little possibility of 'Frexit' despite 40% chance of Le Pen victory
Downgraded French equities to neutral