UK recovery 'sluggish' in 2011-CBI
The CBI predicts the UK economy will grow at a slightly faster rate than expected in 2010, but growth will be more ‘sluggish' than previously thought in 2011 thanks to the emergency budget.

UK Government borrowing falls in July
UK public sector borrowing fell to £3.8bn in July, down from £6.1bn in July 2009, suggesting the nation's finances are starting to recover.

Budget to cost 1.3m jobs
George Osborne's austerity budget will cause 1.3m job losses over the next five years according to Treasury figures.

Chancellor'll be a fine thing

The new Chancellor George Osborne said his first budget was both ‘unavoidable' and an ‘emergency' and yet many of his policies had the look of being well thought out and planned.

Budget 2010: What the papers say
The financial press is largely reporting the emergency Budget has been as scary as promised, with "bloodbath", "eye-watering", and "excruciating" all featuring among the headlines.

Budget 2010: Economist reaction
Economists are broadly positive on today's emergency Budget and are scrambling to revise their own growth forecasts in light of the austerity measures.