Emergency Budget 2010
UK recovery 'sluggish' in 2011-CBI
The CBI predicts the UK economy will grow at a slightly faster rate than expected in 2010, but growth will be more ‘sluggish' than previously thought in 2011 thanks to the emergency budget.
UK Government borrowing falls in July
UK public sector borrowing fell to £3.8bn in July, down from £6.1bn in July 2009, suggesting the nation's finances are starting to recover.
Big fall in shorting of sterling since Budget
Betting against sterling has fallen significantly since the emergency Budget, with hedge funds and speculators closing short positions.
Budget emergencies and euro alarm bells
CONJECTURE
Budget to cost 1.3m jobs
George Osborne's austerity budget will cause 1.3m job losses over the next five years according to Treasury figures.
Budget regard
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Chancellor'll be a fine thing
The new Chancellor George Osborne said his first budget was both ‘unavoidable' and an ‘emergency' and yet many of his policies had the look of being well thought out and planned.
Budget prompts economists into hasty forecast revisions
Economists are broadly positive on the plans announced in the emergency Budget and are scrambling to revise their own growth forecasts in light of the austerity measures.
Harman points to 'broken promises' after 'reckless' Government Budget
Harriet Harman, deputy leader of the Labour Party, has blasted the coalition Government's emergency Budget as "reckless" and says it will "pull the rug from the UK economy."
Budget is supportive of UK's AAA rating
Last week both Moody's Investor Services and Fitch Ratings said the emergency Budget is supportive of the UK's AAA rating.
Equity market brushes off Budget
The impact of the emergency Budget on equity markets has been obscured by the crisis in the eurozone.
Budget 2010: What Vince Cable and others had to say...
Writing in the Guardian, business secretary Vince Cable says the impact of yesterday's Budget will be "painful".
Budget 2010: What the papers say
The financial press is largely reporting the emergency Budget has been as scary as promised, with "bloodbath", "eye-watering", and "excruciating" all featuring among the headlines.
Sterling and gilts surge after Budget
Sterling has strengthened against the US dollar and euro on the back of today's emergency Budget, while gilts have also bounced.
Budget 2010: Economist reaction
Economists are broadly positive on today's emergency Budget and are scrambling to revise their own growth forecasts in light of the austerity measures.
Budget 2010: Shaughnessy says Chancellor has listened to savers
Gary Shaughnessy, UK managing director of Fidelity International, responds to today's Budget.
Budget 2010: All the key points you should know
Here are all the key facts from today's Budget you need to know...
Budget 2010: Harman fears Budget will stifle economic growth
Harriet Harman, deputy leader of the Labour Party, has blasted the coalition Government's emergency Budget as "reckless" and says it will "pull the rug from the UK economy."
Budget 2010: Income tax threshold raised
The income tax threshold will increase by by £1,000 in April, the Chancellor said today in his emergency Budget.
Market Update: FTSE unmoved by emergency Budget
The FTSE is showing little reaction to Chancellor George Osborne's Emergency Budget, remaining 1.5% down from the morning.
Budget 2010: CGT for higher earners raised to 28%
Capital gains tax (CGT) will rise to 28% for higher earners from midnight tonight, but the rate for basic rate income tax payers will stay the same.
Budget 2010: VAT to rise to 20%
Chancellor George Osborne has raised VAT from 17.5% to 20% in his emergency Budget today.