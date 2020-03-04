electronic trading
Advisers among those hit by 'pyramid scheme'
Other affected investors urged to come forward
Veteran investor Jim Slater passes away
Former co-head of Slater Walker
FCA fines and bans ex-Aviva Investors analyst for 'cherry picking'
Fined for exploiting weaknesses in trading systems
Nine fund groups join forces to form equity trading 'dark pool'
Nine of the world's biggest fund managers are preparing to set up their own 'dark pool' for equity trading in an effort to avoid interference from high frequency traders.
Trading platform pays out £1.2m in Integrity claims
London Capital Group, an online trading platform, has paid out £1.2m to investors who invested via the failed Integrity product over losses linked to commission rebating of the fund in the first half of 2009.