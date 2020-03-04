EFG
Why healthcare sector is ripe for disruption
Evolving sector with artificial intelligence
Opinion: Sterling 'reliant on the kindness of strangers'
Sterling's weakness after the Brexit vote should be seen in the context of longer-term concern regarding the UK's current account deficit, writes EFG Asset Management chief economist Daniel Murray.
A new paradigm: Fund managers give their outlooks for a 'challenging' 2017
From tackling 'Trump-enomics' and a rise in inflation, to ditching bond proxies and anticipating further political uncertainty, managers from Investment Week's November Funds to Watch conference share their views on how they are adjusting their strategies...
Neptune appoints Milway to US team as group abandons second European fund launch
Milway recently joined from EFG
Have lessons from the financial crisis been forgotten with the passage of time?
Eight years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers' triggered the global financial collapse, fund managers reveal the biggest lessons learned and those which remain on the horizon and are continuing to threaten the asset management industry.
EFG's Mok: The investment opportunities in China's booming tourism sector
Despite slowing growth
Why trade deals are an ongoing global challenge, not just a Brexit issue
World trade growth has slowed since 2008
Neptune's Wintle exits amid US range restructure
Also hired Milway from EFG Asset Management
Finding opportunities in a 'low-to-no' growth environment
UK consumer discretionary sector
EFGAM launches UK equity fund for ex-Hermes recruit
Manager joined firm last year
Ex-Hermes UK small caps manager joins New Capital for fund launch
EFGAM subsidiary prepares to expand range
EFGAM launches high conviction global equity fund
EFG Asset Management has launched a New Capital Global Equity Conviction fund for head of equity research Robin Milway.
EFGAM's Mok: There is no value left in Chinese A-shares
There is no longer any value in the Chinese A-shares market, according to EFG Asset Management's China fund manager Mansfield Mok.
EFG AM makes two new hires in London and Hong Kong
EFG Asset Management has made two new hires to expand its investment teams in London and Hong Kong.
Multi-asset managers cut UK exposure on 2015 election fears
Multi-asset managers are reducing their UK equity positions on fears next May's general election could hit sterling and weigh on valuations.
EFG readies fund to benefit from 'new peak' for M&A
EFG Asset Management is set to launch an M&A tracker fund led by global chief investment officer Mozamil Afzal, together with head of equity research Robin Milway.
Have investors misunderstood China credit crunch risk?
Growing fears over the risk of a credit crunch in China are misplaced, according to EFG Asset Management's Mansfield Mok, with the government standing behind the banking sector and ready to boost liquidity if needed.
EFG readies multi-asset Global Alpha fund for UK market
EFG Asset Management, part of Zurich-based private bank EFG International, is launching a multi-asset OEIC in April as part of its expansion into the UK.
EFGAM's Mok backs Chinese banks to lead equity recovery
Mansfield Mok, the manager of EFG Asset Management's New Capital China Equity fund, has been snapping up cheaply valued Chinese banks, encouraged by the country's new leadership's plans for reform.