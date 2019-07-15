economy of the european union

The 'uneasy picture' in Europe

Europe

Perhaps surprisingly, Europe was the second best-performing regional stockmarket in the world in the first half of 2019.

clock 15 July 2019 •
What investors need to know about the deficit dilemma

Markets

Economic surplurses also pose risks

clock 20 March 2019 •
Neptune's Zemek: Investors are not paying enough attention to what happens to Europe after Brexit

Markets

Bearish on bonds

clock 20 September 2018 •
Why Europe is well set for a rotation into value stocks

Europe

After a strong 2017, the first half of this year has seen increased volatility in world markets, as monetary policy tightens and political events elicit caution. World growth is expected to remain robust, but with downward revisions for the next two years....

clock 17 August 2018 •
'A bad day for world trade': EU retaliates to Trump's tariffs

Regulation

Fears of trade war resurface

clock 31 May 2018 •
Liontrust's Roberts: Where next for Italian bonds?

Global

Liontrust's Roberts: Where next for Italian bonds?

Before the Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected the proposed eurosceptic finance minister Paolo Savona, many market commentators were saying that a yield of 2.5% for 10-year Italian sovereign bonds is a key level for the European Central Bank...

clock 31 May 2018 •
