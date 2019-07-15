Perhaps surprisingly, Europe was the second best-performing regional stockmarket in the world in the first half of 2019.
After a strong 2017, the first half of this year has seen increased volatility in world markets, as monetary policy tightens and political events elicit caution. World growth is expected to remain robust, but with downward revisions for the next two years....
Fears of trade war resurface
Before the Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected the proposed eurosceptic finance minister Paolo Savona, many market commentators were saying that a yield of 2.5% for 10-year Italian sovereign bonds is a key level for the European Central Bank...