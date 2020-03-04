Eclectica Asset Managment

Former investment company

Eclectica Asset Management was an investment company founded in 2005 by Hugh Hendry and Simon Batten, who purchased the management contract of the Eclectica fund from Odey. 

The fund closed in 2017 due to consistently poor annual performances since 2009. 

Hendry: Owning gold miners is 'insane'
Eclectica's Hugh Hendry has argued there is no longer any rationality behind owning gold mining equities, as the intervention of quantitative easing in 2009 has distorted valuations across the sector.