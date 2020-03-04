DWP
Trade bodies team up to consult on investment transfers
Group led by Ed Dymott
Webb suggests pensioners could cash in on annuities
Retirees who had already purchased an annuity may be able to benefit from the pension freedoms announced at last year's Budget by selling theirs to the highest bidder.
G20 leaders set to clash over exchange rates - papers
The G20 leaders converging on South Korea for the upcoming summit are set to clash over a deal to safeguard the global economic recovery.
DWP: Auto-enrolment threshold to be £7,475; No exemption for small firms
Automatic enrolment into workplace pension schemes will only apply when a person earns more than £7,475 per year, a government review has concluded.
Govt business funding cut by £636m; DWP by £535m
State investment in British business will be cut by £636m this year, as Chancellor George Osborne seeks to drive a "private sector recovery".