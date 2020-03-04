Discretionary Portfolio Management
Brown Shipley bolsters investment team with investment director hire
Will work closely with CIO Toby Vaughan
Candriam hires Aviva Investors' Welch as senior relationship manager
Strengthening position in UK wholesale market
Entries open for Gold Standard Awards 2019
Ceremony will take place 13 November
FCA slams automated investment providers
Poor practice highlighted
Chase de Vere plans launch of discretionary model portfolio service
On the back of client demand
Close Brothers recruits investment manager from Brewin Dolphin
Spent 12 years at Brewin Dolphin
Charles Stanley hires portfolio manager for IHT service
Spent five years at Charlotte Square
Private client assets pass £800bn for first time
Wealth management assets climb £49bn in a year
Openwork hires Tilney's head of investment to launch discretionary service
Available in April
Five UK DFMs form partnership to educate advisers on outsourcing
'Will help the changing role of the adviser'
Brewin Dolphin sees record gross discretionary inflows in 'volatile and uncertain' 2016
Net discretionary inflows up 4.4% to £1.1bn
Wealth manager focused solely on SRI launches in the UK
In response to demand for SRI focused management
Brexit fallout tops list of concerns for DFMs
Optimistic on international equities
Which funds were most held by multi-managers in Q1?
Property funds pushed off the top spot
Wealth managers warn MiFID II reporting demands will raise costs
Panic selling also a risk
Brewin Dolphin sees record quarterly discretionary inflows
Inflows of £600m
Prospect Wealth Management launches AIM portfolio for IHT solution
Uses AIM shares for IHT planning
Fulcrum capitalises on absolute return demand with retail push
Two funds available for retail investors
Cazenove hires duo for regional sales push
Pair join DFM team at wealth manager
Thesis: Pensions freedoms have driven IFAs to DFMs
Need to consider longer time horizons
Walker Crips to capitalise on wealth M&A 'disenchantment'
Walker Crips is planning for further expansion by seeking out employees at rival firms who are "disenchanted" by industry merger and acquisition activity.
FE launches DFM model portfolio comparison service
FE has launched a new service comparing the model portfolios offered by discretionary fund managers (DFMs).
FCA considers full ban on DFM rebates
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seeking feedback on a possible ban on rebates from discretionary fund managers to clients as it develops its response to forthcoming MiFID II legislation.