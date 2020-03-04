discretionary fund managers
Rathbones boosts sales team with DFM specialists Lewis and Caira
Reporting to Greg Mullins
Where do DFMs sit in the ESG equation?
'Public showing interest in ESG'
Charles Stanley buys Leeds-based Middleton Croft
All managers will move to Charles Stanley
Tatton IM wins contract to run Tenet Group managed portfolio service
Also wins Ascensia DFM contract
Chase de Vere DFM service raises £50m since June launch as ethical funds gain traction
Growing demand for vehicles with ESG credentials
Behind the headlines: The real reasons advisers use DFMs and how outsourcing impacts their businesses
State of the UK DFM market
Close Brothers hires managing director from Rathbones
Joins former colleague Tim Eliot-Cohen
PIMFA 'disappointed' DFMs hit with 25% FSCS levy despite feedback
UK's 'pool of last resort'
Graham Bentley: Do model portfolios or funds of funds deliver the better outcome?
Where is the better outcome?
FinoComp launches tool to tackle MiFID II '10% rule' dilemma
Targets DFMs and platform providers
Why DFMs are switching to a unitised funds approach
Significant cost benefits
Brooks Macdonald discretionary FUM grows to £11bn in Q3
5.1% increase in Q3
Pressure builds on platforms for urgent solutions to MiFID II '10% rule' as deadline looms
As January 2018 deadline looms
Private client assets pass £800bn for first time
Wealth management assets climb £49bn in a year
Tatton Asset Management to launch £51m IPO in July
List on 6 July on AIM market
RSMR unveils DFM rating service
Advisers increasingly outsourcing investment selection