Don't look VAT in anger: Is the MPS trend here to stay?

HMRC indicated VAT may not be necessary on top of model portfolio services

After HM Revenue & Customs indicated VAT may not be necessary on top of model portfolio services, DFMs have been racing to remove the charge from their propositions. Jon Yarker investigates what's happening with the trend and whether the tax will return.

Over the past 12 months, DFMs throughout the UK have been removing VAT from their model portfolio services (MPS). This is an industry-wide trend and, according to NextWealth research from December 2020, 14 firms out of a sample of 30 had removed this tax.

In addition, at that time a further six firms were actively reviewing the issue and, since those figures were gathered, a further three firms have ditched VAT on their MPS.

This highlights a significant contrast from 2019, when NextWealth found all discretionary fund managers (DFMs) charged VAT (except for one that included this tax in its MPS fee).

However, removing VAT is not always a simple task.

Brooks Macdonald scraps VAT from MPS range

"There are operational issues that come into play and it's not easy for platforms to remove the VAT," says NextWealth managing director Heather Hopkins.

"In our research we heard that one platform in particular has to manually replicate the DFM's model portfolios and move people out of the existing MPS into the new one so as not to trigger a capital gains tax implication. This requires a lot of resource from the platform."

Heather Catlin, indirect tax partner at KPMG UK, says difficulties arise from the complex nature of VAT and defining where it does - and does not - apply.

"There are a number of things to consider holistically, including: the level of contact and intermediary activity between the parties, the extent and context of stock changes within the portfolio, the involvement of an IFA and even the invoicing and charging arrangements," Catlin says.

Brewin cuts VAT from managed portfolios

"This, coupled with the market-based context of the MPS shift and the challenges in getting HMRC rulings, has made it difficult for many providers to confirm the availability of VAT exemption."

As a result, Hopkins expects this could be a disadvantage for smaller DFMs that lack the heft to command such change with their platforms.

"Platforms are very cooperative, but it's a question as to whether smaller DFMs will be able to command this sort of change," Hopkins notes.

"There is huge pricing pressure on the MPS fee, especially with the vertically integrated providers charging 0% or near 0% fees for their MPS.

"Which means DFMs are increasingly trying to differentiate through service and proposition. Pure play DFMs will typically differentiate on their process and how they go about investing."