discount control mechanism
R&M UK Micro Cap trust board monitoring discount following Rodrigs' departure
Currently on a 13% discount
Corporate actions help push trust discounts towards narrowest end of quarter level
Investment trust Q1 round-up
Average investment trust discount close to narrowest level in 15 years
Report from trust analysts Stifel
Aberdeen's Kaloo to take over Frontier Markets trust as it scraps FOFs approach
Aberdeen also investing £10m in trust
Update: Aberdeen proposes discount control mechanism on Diversified Income & Growth trust post merger
Merged with BlackRock trust after strategic review
Trust analysts: Now is the time for DCMs to prove their effectiveness
Widening discounts offering attractive opportunities
Which trusts have managed their discounts the best?
With market turbulence increasing, Simon Elliott, head of research at Winterflood Securities, analyses how well investment companies are using discount control mechanisms to reduce volatility and ward off corporate activity.
Seneca Global Income & Growth trust to introduce discount control mechanism
Will come into effect in July 2016
Shareholders vote to rename 43-year-old Jupiter Primadona trust
Will become the Jupiter Global trust
Alliance Trust overhaul: Has the board done enough to avoid another Elliott attack?
Experts react to changes
Winterflood: Liquidity concerns overstated for majority of trusts
Improvements for larger funds
Rathbones' Coombs added to ITs despite 'scepticism'
Criticism of discount contol mechanisms
Mid Wynd issues three million shares in first year under Artemis
The Mid Wynd International investment trust has bounced back, after switching management from Baillie Gifford to Artemis last year, with total net assets up 28% to £80.8m over the year to June 2015.
Are DCMs taking the fun out of investment trusts?
FE Trustnet's Joshua Ausden asks whether discount control mechanisms (DCMs) are really all they are cracked up to be.