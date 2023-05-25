Momentum Multi-Asset Value proposes wind-up as assets dwindle

Shareholders will be able to roll over their investment into the multi-asset £143m VT Momentum Diversified Income fund.

In a stock exchange notice today (25 May), the board said that liquidating the company and providing shareholders with an option to roll their investment into another investment vehicle or a cash exit at close to NAV would be in their "best interests".

"Recent market challenges and share buybacks through the operation of the [discount control mechanism] have seen the company reduce in size, to net assets of around £43m, and its ongoing charges ratio increase. This has put the long-term viability of the company in question," the board said.

Momentum Multi-Asset Value continues to deliver 'mediocre' performance

Under the terms of the proposed scheme of reconstruction, shareholders will be able to roll over their investment into the multi-asset £143m VT Momentum Diversified Income fund (MDIF), an open-ended vehicle also managed by Momentum Global Investment Management.

MDIF has been managed by Momentum Global IM for over two decades with the same value-driven philosophy, the board said, adding that rolling over into the fund will be proposed to be the default option of the scheme.

According to data from FE fundinfo, MDIF has returned 25.7% over the last three years, while the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares sector has gained 9.8% over the same period.

MAVT has an objective to achieve "a total return of at least CPI plus 6% per annum after costs", according to the Association for Investment Companies. Using yesterday's (24 May) inflation figures, this target would be a minimum of 14.7%. According to data from the AIC, the trust has lost 7.6% by share price total return and trades on a discount of 1.7%.

"The board will update shareholders on the progress of the proposal, including the key terms of the scheme, in due course," it said.

To ensure a fair treatment for shareholders, the board has suspended the operation of its discount control mechanism, which led to significant shrinkage of assets, with immediate effect, but may decide to restart it in "due course" if appropriate.

Four graphs explaining... multi-asset

In a research note this morning, Winterflood said this announcement represents yet another "in a long line of recent developments for investment trusts seen as sub-scale".

"While MAVT's discount control mechanism means that, in contrast to many sub-scale trusts, it has not faced the issue of a persistent wide discount, it has also exacerbated the problem of the fund's small size.

"In our view, this is another clear example of a board acting in shareholders' best interests, particularly with respect to the offer of a cash exit as well as the option to roll over into a similar vehicle."