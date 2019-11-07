Diliana Deltcheva

Flows into EMD assets 'likely to persist'

Emerging markets

Flows into EMD assets 'likely to persist'

Hard currency (HC) and local currency (LC) emerging market debt (EMD) have already delivered 13% and 10.3% this year respectively.

clock 07 November 2019 •
Candriam's Deltcheva on the outlook for emerging market debt

Emerging markets

Candriam's Deltcheva on the outlook for emerging market debt

The EMD hard currency (HC) asset class has declined by 4.75% since the beginning of the year.

clock 30 May 2018 •
Trustpilot