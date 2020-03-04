DIAM International
How long will Japan's low growth and inflation environment persist?
After an exodus of global investors from the Japanese stockmarket, disappointed by seemingly stalled reforms and a reverse of the dollar-yen exchange rate, which dampened earnings momentum for many exporting companies, it seems there are now opportunities...
Are Japanese corporates on track to renew their record high earnings in 2016?
The Japanese yen hit a multi-year low of ¥125 to the dollar in June last year, a significant 40% decline from its peak of around ¥75 in October 2011. As a result, the weak Japanese yen drove corporate earnings to record highs in the last few years.