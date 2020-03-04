Deutsche Borse
Credit Suisse returns to ETF market with three launches
Three new ETFs
Vanguard launches Global Aggregate Bond ETF
OCF of 0.10%
Deutsche Boerse introduces ETF liquidity indicator on its exchange
1,383 ETFs listed on Xetra
Valentine's Day Gallery: The biggest break-ups in asset management
Deals that fell apart
WisdomTree's Abner: Active managers breaking into ETFs face a 'conflict of interest'
New players in the market
The London-Shanghai Stock Connect: Opportunity for UK companies to flourish?
'Symbolic of a deeper Anglo-Sino economic relationship'
STOXX CEO Andreetto to leave after four years
Two years as CEO
LSE/Deutsche Boerse merger blocked by European Commission
Fears over competition
European Commission set to block LSE/Deutsche Boerse merger
LSE must divest stake in EU trading platform
Deutsche Boerse and LSE warn of 1,250 job cuts following merger
Partly offset by creation of 200 new roles
ICE drops £10bn LSE bid on 'disappointing' lack of engagement
Was preparing bid last month
ICE prepares £10bn LSE bid to rival Deutsche Boerse
According to reports
LSE agrees merger deal with Deutsche Boerse
LSE chief exec to step down upon completion
Update: LSE shares soar as ICE mulls counter bid to head off Deutsche Boerse
Previously in discussions with German stock exchange