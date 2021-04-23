David Roberts
Square Mile's funds to watch in 2020
New and promising strategies
Liontrust's Milburn: 'Bond prices are absolutely crazy'
Fixed income manager takes a more cautious approach
Liontrust reports bumper year with 55% profit jump and record inflows
Looking to hire further talent
Liontrust's Roberts: Ten alternative trades to end the summer
Best sectors for investors
Liontrust's Roberts: Where next for Italian bonds?
Before the Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected the proposed eurosceptic finance minister Paolo Savona, many market commentators were saying that a yield of 2.5% for 10-year Italian sovereign bonds is a key level for the European Central Bank...
Update: Liontrust plans triple bond fund launches as Baillie Gifford's Phillips to join team
Baillie Gifford promotes team members to co-manage funds