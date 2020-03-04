cru
Maguire yanked pension out of Arch cru weeks before collapse
Cru investment management founder Jon Maguire cashed in his £150,000 investment in Arch cru just 14 weeks before the fund range was suspended, and while his firm was still promoting the troubled fund to other investors.
Arch cru cells suspended after auditors' report
All 11 of the Arch cru fund cells have been suspended from the Channel Islands stock exchange (CISX) after auditors said they could not find enough evidence of yearly cash flows.
Arch cru investors face 3-5 year wait for wind-up payments
Investors in the CF Arch cru range are likely to face a three to five year wait to receive a full realisation from the stricken funds.
Arch launches new website
Arch Financial Products has launched a new website for investors, aimed at improving transparency.