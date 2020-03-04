crown ratings
BlackRock tops FE's latest Crown-rated list in reshuffle
Firm has 12 funds in new standings
Architas and PIMCO join top groups in latest FE Crowns ratings reshuffle
Schroders tops 2019 list
UK gilts lead the way in latest FE Passive Crown rebalance
Followed by North American and EM equities
UK gilt and property funds lead tables in latest FE Passive Crown rebalance
286 passive funds rated
Revealed: The winners and losers in FE's latest Crown ratings rebalance; Woodford gains five Crowns on first rating
T. Rowe Price most improved group
FE's Crown Ratings rebalance: Strategic bond managers 'struggle to add value'
Just three strat bond funds gain five Crowns