CPD
Executive pay report finds 'disappointing' progress on FTSE 100 board gender diversity
Six FTSE 100 female CEOs earning 32% less than men
Bearish bonds: Are rising yields a thing of the past?
Partner Insight: For many investors, bonds represent only a 'safe haven' or 'low yielding' type of investment. But not all bonds represent safety, and there are many types of bonds that are able to provide a steady or high yield in all sorts of interest...
Global debt: Growing too much, too fast?
Partner Insight: The dangers of having too much debt in the economy are many, and as global debt hits a trillion-dollar high there are fears we could heading for a repeat of the global financial crisis.
Inducement study sounds warning for advisers
Ahead of MiFID II
The great independence conundrum
City Asset Management's Tracy Coghill asks how far the financial services industry has got to grips with RDR now the deadline has passed, and tackles the issue of restricted versus independent advice.
Gosling's Grouse: What is an 'honest mistake' post-RDR?
GOSLING'S GROUSE
It's back! fund5live returns with six dates (and five CPD points)
Professional Adviser is proud to announce the return of CPD-accredited investment roadshow fund5live, which has been developed exclusively for the UK's investment advisers.
Conjecture: UK Equities
This week's Conjecture debate saw panellists from BlackRock, MFS & Threadneedle discuss the prospects for UK equities.
Don't fall foul of the regulator
UCIS are perfectly safe products to recommend, if done in the right manner, says Tony Bray of threesixty Services.