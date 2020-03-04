contrarian investor
MFS IM launches global 'contrarian' value fund
Managed by Anne-Christine Farstad
A Postcard from China: Insights from the inside
Analysts in bullish mood
Contrarian Investor: Putting Japan back on investment map
Transfixed by Trump, Brexit and Le Pen, it is increasingly obvious that we have all become too addicted to banging on about the macro and politics.
Contrarian Investor: China is still crucial for commodities
Commodity markets have reached an inflection point
Contrarian Investor: Robot wars are hotting up
The robot wars are starting to get exciting. I am not referring to the wonderfully strange TV programme of that name, rather to the inevitable showdown between those platforms offering Robo-Advice Mark 1: cheapest is best.
Contrarian Investor: The impact of our dividend fetish
'Obsession with dividends benefits the wealthy'
Contrarian Investor: The thorny question of tax
The recent laughable rumpus over self-employed national insurance contributions served to underline a bitter truth about our singularly unhealthy public sector finances, which is despite a number of years of solid economic growth we are still only a...
Contrarian Investor: Is India set for a long-term bull run?
As a fully paid-up member of the evil metropolitan overlord class - aka the 'liberal-left media elite' - I have always been a tad amused by the absence of a second line of attack, namely we are all unnecessarily cynical.
Contrarian Investor: The calm before the storm
China remains most important issue
Contrarian Investor: Could Aberdeen/Standard Life marriage be a game-changer?
It was perhaps obvious that news of the recommended merger between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life would spark a wave of anxiety about more job losses.
Contrarian Investor: Should we fear 'un cauchemar'?
Marine Le Pen could win French election
Contrarian Investor: Is it time to protect portfolios?
Mixed signals in the market
Contrarian Investor: Robo-advice - the big bank power play
Robo-advice is something of a paradox. Despite all the fevered debate and discussion about this being the next big thing in investment, I have yet to run into anyone who invests in any of the blazing new start-ups.
Contrarian Investor: Time for a passives revolution in 2017?
Threat to traditional asset managers
Will 2017 be a year contrarians will forget?
2016 was the year of the value stock, but could some investors be wrong-footed in 2017?
Contrarian Investor: Preparing for a demographic crunch
The pensions crisis is a bit like the one currently afflicting the NHS: it never seems to go away.
Contrarian Investor: Is infrastructure the next big rotation?
Infrastructure is hot, again. President-Elect Donald Trump says he is enthusiastic about upgrading the nation's crumbling roads and energy networks.
Contrarian Investor: Can equities retain their festive cheer?
As global stockmarkets reach record highs, investors are left with a quandary as we tiptoe into 2017.
The Contrarian Investor: For life after populism, look to India
Populists are all the rage today (except in Austria) but if we want to understand what they might do next - and the likely impact on share prices - maybe it is time to contemplate recent events in India.
Contrarian Investor: The Trump illusion and China relationship
There seems to be a curious symmetry between Donald Trump's plans for growth and those of the 'evil, trade dumpers' based in China.
Contrarian Investor: Are structured products an alternative to absolute return?
Let us dream up an investment solution for what I call the 'wary mass affluent investor'. They have decided that holding too much cash is increasingly pointless, have been scared senseless by talk of a bond rout, and think yields of 2% to 4% are frankly...
Contrarian Investor: The key takeaways from Trump's win
After Donald Trump's win, the cynic might begin to wonder what it will take to shock equity investors into a full-blown sell-off.
Contrarian Investor: Quality rules… or does it?
Is the FTSE 100 a classic cyclical play or a quality stock lover's nirvana? The index is seen by many as an overly cyclical index, which is dependent on interest rates and oil prices, but the contrarian investor might take a different view.
Contrarian Investor: The dangers of US election complacency
It strikes me, as we approach the denouement of the whole sorry saga of the US Presidential Election, that global markets are still incredibly complacent, not only just about the possibility of a Donald Trump victory but also of possible post-election...