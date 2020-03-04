Connection Capital
Alternative investments: what's hot in the current climate?
Range of asset types and strategies
What is real diversification in these markets?
As macroeconomic and geopolitical developments buffet public markets and many asset classes offer yields at, or close to, cycle lows, many private investors are asking themselves: is my portfolio diverse enough?
Why investors need to diversify away from 'branded' mainstream funds
Claire Madden, partner at Connection Capital, believes a 'radical' new approach is required to move investors away from large 'branded' funds and towards smaller and more esoteric funds