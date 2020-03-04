commission rebates
Advisers take optimistic stance as sunset clause draws near
Most advisers are confident their business will be prepared for the upcoming switch-off of fund-based trail commission, according to a poll which contradicts other research conducted on firms' readiness.
Legacy assets: The 400-day problem, solved
FCA: Clients must be forewarned of bulk moves to 'clean' funds
It is "essential" clients are given prior notification when their fund holdings are converted to post-RDR 'clean' alternatives, but individual consent is not necessary, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined in finalised guidance on bulk transfers...
Fidelity warns over cash rebate ban loophole
Platforms attempting to dodge the cash rebate ban by paying consumers units in a cash fund would be acting in an 'incredibly foolish' manner and going against the spirit of the rules, Fidelity has warned.
FundsNetwork: Rebates set to trump super clean share classes
Next year will bring the realisation that super clean is not so super, predicts Fidelity FundsNetwork, with rebates trumping super clean share classes.
Novia to halt cash rebates from April 2014
Wrap platform Novia has said it will no longer accept cash rebates on new or legacy business from April 2014.
Rebate tax 'fundamental breach of market freedom'
HM Revenue & Customs's (HMRC's) decision to tax unit and cash rebates could violate UK case law on competition, according to a platform consultancy.
HMRC rules fund rebates to consumers are taxable
HMRC has ruled it will tax fund rebates paid to consumers from April 2013.
MEPs oppose FSA on commission in MiFID vote
The European Parliament has voted against a ban on commission payments in Europe in a move placing it at odds with the FSA's stance under the incoming Retail Distribution Review (RDR).
Invesco Perpetual launches commission free share classes
Invesco Perpetual is to launch commission free share classes across its range by mid-2012, but will continue to pay a platform rebate.
Cash rebate ban 'done deal' as FSA draws up final rules
The FSA has already decided final rules governing platforms ahead of publication of its policy paper in July and will "not budge" on the proposal to ban cash rebates.