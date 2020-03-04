Collins Stewart

Oliver: Why you should hold fire on Europe
Oliver: Why you should hold fire on Europe

A double-digit stock market correction will prove the wake-up call to spur policymakers into action on the eurozone crisis, and could prove the perfect time to buy European stocks, according to Justin Oliver.

Tides turn in the USA
Tides turn in the USA

The US equity market has experienced an about-turn and is offering investors a wealth of opportunities, writes Mark Piper, co-fund manager of the Collins Stewart Select Opportunity fund.

  • US