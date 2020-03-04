Collins Stewart
Canaccord Genuity appoints Eden's Massey as head of UK wealth arm
Stephen Massey has been appointed head of UK wealth management at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management following the takeover of Eden Financial.
Is the 12-year gold bull run finally over?
Investors question whether gold has lost its shine as China growth picks up and US shows signs of recovery.
Collins Stewart: Our key investment themes for 2013
Wealth managers reveal their strategies for boosting income
Investors' desperate search for income continues as rumours abound of the possibility of negative interest rates and bond yields remain at record low levels.
Acquisition costs push Collins Stewart WM to quarterly loss
Collins Stewart Wealth Management has recorded a pre-tax loss of £447,000 for Q4 2012 as parent Canaccord was affected by costs relating to recent acquisitions.
Oliver: Why you should hold fire on Europe
A double-digit stock market correction will prove the wake-up call to spur policymakers into action on the eurozone crisis, and could prove the perfect time to buy European stocks, according to Justin Oliver.
City Financial acquires Eden Financial AM
City Financial has bought the asset management arm of Eden Financial in a move to bolster its UK equity, fixed income and multi-asset presence, Investment Week can exclusively reveal.
Canaccord to buy wealth management arm of Eden Financial
Canaccord Financial is set to acquire the wealth management arm of boutique private client investment management business Eden Financial, which has also put its asset management arm up for sale.
Should you join the rush to VIX funds?
The Big Question: What is stopping you adding more risk?
The Big Question: Was Moody's right on the UK?
'Tobin tax' would cause radical remodelling of UK fund industry
The UK fund management industry faces complete transformation if the financial transaction tax - or Tobin tax - is implemented, commentators have warned.
Collins Stewart's Turner joins MAM Funds
Collins Stewart's Martin Turner has today joined MAM Funds as co-manager of Gervais William's Diverse Income trust.
Tides turn in the USA
The US equity market has experienced an about-turn and is offering investors a wealth of opportunities, writes Mark Piper, co-fund manager of the Collins Stewart Select Opportunity fund.
Collins Stewart profits up 10%
Collins Stewart Wealth Management has reported a 10% profit jump following two acquisitions and tighter cost controls.
Collins Stewart closes UK Focus fund
Collins Stewart has liquidated its UK Focus fund, after only garnering £1.6m in assets under management since launch in 2008.
Terry Smith to step down from Collins Stewart post
City veteran Terry Smith will step down as deputy chairman of Collins Stewart in December.
Look to UK, Germany and emerging markets
City veteran Terry Smith to launch fund group
Terry Smith, the Tullett Prebon CEO and deputy chairman of Collins Stewart, plans to launch his own fund group in the coming months.
European markets close to pricing zero earnings post-2010
Europe is likely to experience lower growth due to "fiscal austerity". However, as a result of the awkward outlook, European equities look inexpensive.
The Big Question
Total return strategies and strategic bond funds are top picks
Collins Stewart acquires wealth manager Andersen Charnley
Collins Stewart has acquired Surrey-based IFA and private client wealth manager Andersen Charnley for an initial £5m.