Cofunds
Aegon fundmarket platform
Cofunds is a fundmarket that provides investment platform services in the UK. The company's product options include bond, pension, collectives and cash services. It also provides consolidation, investor administration, online investor, intermediary and integration services.
The company, which is based in London, was bought by Aegon, the pensions, life insurance and asset management business, from former owner Legal & General in 2016.
Aegon is working towards integrating the platform with Aegon Retirement Choices (ARC), bringing many of Cofunds' features into ARC.
FCA warns on conflicts of interest with Best Buy lists
Dear CEO letter
Fundscape: Standard Life Aberdeen tops 2017 advised platform charts
Net sales of £7bn
Aegon to launch multi-manager investment company
New business to launch later this year amid shake-up of senior roles
Distributors warn asset managers' MiFID II data delays puts fund sales at risk
Smaller companies less prepared
Platform assets to reach £1.4trn by 2022 - Fundscape
'Pension factor' boosts 2017 growth
Barings' Aldridge exits after nine years
Head of global marketing Evans also departs
Platform sales lift in Q4 as 'wall of cash' trickles in
Stats from Fundscape
The first post-Brexit Budget - What does it mean for advisers?
Tune in to Cofunds webinar – 11am on Thursday 9 March
Platform sales plummet in Q3 despite Brexit market boost
Latest Fundscape Platform Report
BoE bazooka, Cofunds sale and Morrissey steps down: What did you miss over the summer?
Key announcements over the break
AIC's Sayers: Cofunds acquisition 'important step' for investment trusts
Trusts becoming more accessible
Update: Aegon completes £140m Cofunds purchase to become industry's biggest platform
Deal first announced in August 2016
Platform pension flows outstrip ISAs fourfold in Q1
Latest data from Fundscape Platform Report
Cofunds launches DFM service
Support for adviser clients
Charles Stanley appoints Allfunds alongside Cofunds
Picked for ability to hold non-sterling assets
Ex-Cofunds chief Dyer joins IFA firm Ascot Lloyd
Takes non-exec director role
LGIM reports 8% AUM rise; Parent to improve Cofunds 'operational efficiency'
Stronger retail showing
IFDS hires ex-Allfunds director Mohan for senior role
Mohan joins as platforms COO
AJ Bell named 'good fit' for potential Cofunds acquisition
Exclusive talks with parent L&G
What price Cofunds? L&G's platform sale under the microscope
Legal & General's decision to invite offers for Cofunds just two years after it bought the platform is fraught with a number of potential pitfalls, according to industry commentators.
Pictet joins multi-asset race with launch for ex-Barings trio
Pictet Asset Management is aiming to "create noise" with its first onshore product for UK investors, a lower cost multi-asset fund for Percival Stanion and team.
Sanlam Private Wealth poaches ex-Cofunds man
Sanlam Private Wealth has hired Distribution Technology's Rob McDonnell as head of business development.
L&G considers sale of Cofunds
Legal & General is understood to be considering a sale of its Cofunds platform, just over two years after it sealed a deal to take full ownership.
Stephen Mohan set to exit Allfunds
Stephen Mohan, UK director at Europe's largest platform group Allfunds Bank, is set to leave the firm, Investment Week understands.