Cofunds

Aegon fundmarket platform

Cofunds is a fundmarket that provides investment platform services in the UK. The company's product options include bond, pension, collectives and cash services. It also provides consolidation, investor administration, online investor, intermediary and integration services.

The company, which is based in London, was bought by Aegon, the pensions, life insurance and asset management business, from former owner Legal & General in 2016.

Aegon is working towards integrating the platform with Aegon Retirement Choices (ARC), bringing many of Cofunds' features into ARC.