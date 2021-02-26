Clive Beagles

IW Long Reads: Burning ambition or crude awakening? Oil giants' M&A plans for renewables firms fuel energy transition debate

Tie-ups dominate as firms scramble for a piece of the zero carbon pie

clock 26 February 2021 •
JOHCM's Beagles reveals the holdings hit by coronavirus in the £2.8bn UK Equity Income fund

Topping up easyJet

clock 17 March 2020 •
Nervous international investors flee JOHCM UK Income portfolio

Assets now down to £3.5bn following Brexit concerns

clock 24 May 2019 •
JOHCM's Beagles backs former CEO's new firm Polar Capital in shift towards asset managers

Also invested in Liontrust

clock 02 May 2018 •
