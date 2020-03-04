City Financial
H1 2019: What made the headlines?
It wasn't all Brexit
Absolute return funds post double-digit losses in Q1 while small-cap and tech mandates leap ahead
City Financial fund named the worst
Update: Embattled City Financial goes into administration - reports
After suspending equity fund earlier this month
Update: Bosses of struggling City Financial borrowed £4m from business - reports
Firm filed intention to appoint administrator
How will central banks deal with 'violent market movements' if Goldilocks environment is disturbed?
Data 'undershoots expectations'
Smith & Williamson hires business manager from City Financial
Reporting to Ed Rosengarten
Woodford IM hires City Financial analyst
Eighth member of investment team
Where now for US equities?
Growing political risk
City Financial teams up with Novia Global for DFM range
Service launched last March
Crux AM acquires Oriel fund trio from City Financial
Boosts AUM by £90m
What are the disruptive implications of trade protectionism?
The election of Donald Trump as US President may mark a significant structural change in the post-crisis environment and a key turning point in markets.
City Financial expands senior operations team with four appointments
All from Fortress Investment Group
Third-party ratings providers respond to FCA criticism on conflicts of interest and ignoring passives
Could be further work in this area
City Financial merges away Octopus micro-cap fund version to increase core focus
Follows sale of Adviser Centre
City Financial agrees to sell The Adviser Centre to Embark Group
Toogood and team transitioning to new ownership
If corporate profitability remains under pressure, should investors expect a recession?
The crisis period from 11 February to just before the result of the EU referendum had stemmed from a vicious circle of contracting global liquidity (itself caused by a stronger US dollar and reduced monetary stimulus) and deteriorating global growth,...
Meet the Investment Influencers: City Financial's Peter Toogood
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Peter Toogood of City Financial.
City Financial poaches Source MD for global distribution role
Spent seven years at Source
Oil/mining/gold: Managers reveal how their commodities allocation has changed in 2016
Following the global rout in commodities in 2015, managers are rotating back to oil, mining and precious metals this year via a range of vehicles such as ETFs, investment trusts and MPLs.
City Financial streamlines bond range after Glass departure
Merged two fixed income funds
City Financial hard closes credit fund ten months after launch
Reached $500m in assets
Keep calm and carry on? The best strategies in the face of elevated volatility (Part I)
Following calls to 'sell everything' last month as markets continue to flirt with bear territory, industry experts tell Investment Week where they remain invested, the areas to avoid and, most importantly, why the market slowdown is not a new crisis in...
Is the US at risk of a profits recession?
The US Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates at the end of 2015 marks a new phase for markets in the post-2008 recovery,writes Mark Harris, head of multi asset at City Financial.
'Irritation' for investors as prominent fund managers take longer gardening leaves
Managers face personal accountability