Chris Godding

Tilney CIO Chris Godding departs following merger

People moves

Tilney CIO Chris Godding departs following merger

Part of a wider restructure

clock 09 October 2020 •
Tilney's CIO Godding: Stay long US equities despite trade war 'rhetoric'

Funds

Tilney's CIO Godding: Stay long US equities despite trade war 'rhetoric'

Inflationary pressures in Europe

clock 07 September 2018 •
Investment Conundrums: Tilney's Godding - Italian political risk persists

Global

Investment Conundrums: Tilney's Godding - Italian political risk persists

Could result in significant amount of disruption for markets

clock 04 April 2018 •
Trustpilot