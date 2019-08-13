china–united states trade war

Bonds

BofAML survey: Number of fund managers expecting global recession in next year jumps

Downturn risk highest in eight years

clock 13 August 2019 •
Investment

The Kiwi question: Have central banks learned nothing since 2008?

Entering a 'monetary policy arms race'

clock 07 August 2019 •
Bonds

Should EMD investors switch to 'fight' or 'flight' mode?

Re-escalation of trade war tensions could feed end-of-cycle concerns

clock 01 July 2019 •
Emerging markets

Chinese equities shed $4bn as trade war returns with vengeance

China-US tensions escalate again

clock 16 May 2019 •
Markets

The reality behind the China headlines

Growth still strong and valuations attractive

clock 18 February 2019 •
Markets

How will Trump, tech and trade impact investors?

Peak in manufacturing margins "well behind us"

clock 05 February 2019 •
Markets

Cazenove's Mui: Five reasons to be positive in 2019

Weaker dollar and lower oil price could help investors

clock 09 January 2019 •
Investment

Sir John Redwood: No need to fear correction after December rally

Shares in main markets 'remain good value'

clock 02 January 2019 •
US

What is making US stocks good value for the first time in two years?

For investors in US equities, October was a painful month. But at least we did not suffer alone - it was a brutal month for almost every asset class. Amid fear and panic selling, only gold posted a meaningfully positive return.

clock 30 November 2018 •
UK

Will UK energy stocks cause another disappointment?

I cannot count the times I have burnt my fingers investing in oil stocks in the last ten years. Ever since oil started its decline from $150/bbl to less than $30/bbl and back to $75/bbl, there have been multiple tactical rallies that disappeared as fast...

clock 30 November 2018 •
