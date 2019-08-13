Downturn risk highest in eight years
Entering a 'monetary policy arms race'
Re-escalation of trade war tensions could feed end-of-cycle concerns
China-US tensions escalate again
Peak in manufacturing margins "well behind us"
Weaker dollar and lower oil price could help investors
Shares in main markets 'remain good value'
For investors in US equities, October was a painful month. But at least we did not suffer alone - it was a brutal month for almost every asset class. Amid fear and panic selling, only gold posted a meaningfully positive return.
I cannot count the times I have burnt my fingers investing in oil stocks in the last ten years. Ever since oil started its decline from $150/bbl to less than $30/bbl and back to $75/bbl, there have been multiple tactical rallies that disappeared as fast...