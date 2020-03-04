Child Trust Funds

Back to the drawing board

With the shadow Chancellor proposing means testing on CTFs and the present Government giving little backing to investment trust saving schemes for children, what does the future hold for a child's future?

New Isa rules for the over 50s

Changes to the annual savings limit on Isas will give over 18 million investors the opportunity to increase their tax-advantaged savings, and would directly benefit over five million individuals

A bolt from the blue

Conservative plans to curtail tax-funded payments into child trust funds have not gone down well. The scheme should be expanded not cut back, says the industry

Prepare for decade of save, save, save

It would appear financial services are going to play a fundamental part of the next general election with the Conservatives tackling many of the main issues with policy ideas and initiatives being announced during its party conference last week.

Building blocks

Four years after inception, Child Trust Funds have clearly made a positive impact on childrens' savings, but there still seems some work to be done to encourage parents to engage with the scheme