Child Trust Funds
'The funds that time forgot': HL points to £400bn stuck in 'dinosaur' funds
As much as £400bn could be held in 'dinosaur' funds, according to Hargreaves Lansdown, as investor inertia sees cash left languishing in stagnant products.
Government to lift ban on child trust fund transfers
The government will permit the transfer of cash saved in now-defunct child trust funds (CTFs) to junior ISAs.
Budget 2013: Govt to consult on switching CTFs to Junior ISAs
The Government will consult on options for transferring savings held in child trust funds (CTFs) into Junior ISAs.
F&C introduces £25 annual charge on Child Trust Fund
F&C Investments has introduced a £25 plus VAT annual charge on its Child Trust Fund, which will come into effect from 6 April.
Why closed-ended funds could aid saving for children
The effect of fund charges over the long term make closed-ended trusts an attractive option for a child's investment, writes F&C's Ed Morse.
Getting the value from CTFs
Family Investments
Back to the drawing board
With the shadow Chancellor proposing means testing on CTFs and the present Government giving little backing to investment trust saving schemes for children, what does the future hold for a child's future?
New Isa rules for the over 50s
Changes to the annual savings limit on Isas will give over 18 million investors the opportunity to increase their tax-advantaged savings, and would directly benefit over five million individuals
A bolt from the blue
Conservative plans to curtail tax-funded payments into child trust funds have not gone down well. The scheme should be expanded not cut back, says the industry
Prepare for decade of save, save, save
It would appear financial services are going to play a fundamental part of the next general election with the Conservatives tackling many of the main issues with policy ideas and initiatives being announced during its party conference last week.
Building blocks
Four years after inception, Child Trust Funds have clearly made a positive impact on childrens' savings, but there still seems some work to be done to encourage parents to engage with the scheme