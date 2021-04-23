Charles Luke
Murray Income Trust's Luke adds to quality ahead of PLI merger
Tie-up due for completion by 17 November
ASI's £900m mandate wins boost UK equity capabilities
Highly rated team
Industry reaction: £1.2bn blockbuster IT merger to benefit investors
'Greater economies of scale'
ASI to combine Murray Income and Perpetual Income and Growth
£1.2bn trust will be run by Charles Luke
Fees, costs and past performance: Questions for LF ASI Income Focus
Former Woodford fund begins life under new name and management
ASI reveals details of Woodford fund overhaul
LF ASI Income Focus due to reopen on Thursday