Chanchal Samadder

Why you should look at US banks
Why you should look at US banks

INDUSTRY VOICE: In today's video, Chanchal Samadder - Head of Equities for Lyxor ETF - discusses why US banks might warrant a place in your portfolio.

Summer holidays portfolio planning: four key changes
Summer holidays portfolio planning: four key changes

INDUSTRY VOICE: Around now, our thoughts tend to turn to the holidays and long, relaxing days by the beach. But before reaching for the suncream you have to check the forecasts and ensure your portfolio also has the requisite protection.