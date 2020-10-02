Fee reduction makes Lyxor's Nasdaq 100 ETF Europe's cheapest

Lyxor ETF has reduced the total expense ratio (TER) of its Nasdaq 100 ETF, making the product the cheapest in Europe to offer exposure to the tech-dominated index.

A reduction of 8bps sees the TER fall from 0.3% to 0.22% on the Lyxor Nadsaq-100 UCITS ETF, which replicates the index using a synthetic, swap-based method.

The fee cut has been made possible due to the economies of scale following the merger between Lyxor ETF and ComStage last year, which has increased the total assets under management for the Nasdaq ETF to €1.3bn.

Chanchal Samadder, head of product strategy at Lyxor ETF, said: "Through this ETF investors can invest in some of the most innovative companies in the world in a simple, transparent and cost-effective way."