CF Miton
Miton inflows double to £1bn as profits jump 34%
Miton UK Multi Cap Income fund enjoys success
2019 Outlook: Will oil price stay strong or 'drift sideways' after rollercoaster year?
Oil prices could surprise on the upside
Gallery: What are the most popular fund manager names?
The most popular male and female names
Miton sees strong H1 2017 with inflows of £195m
Assets under management stand at £3.4bn
US managers on seeking opportunities as markets reach record highs
Managers from Investment Week's US Market Focus discuss the drivers and risks for the asset class.
Big Question Part I: Have investors become too optimistic about the impact of a Trump presidency?
Fund managers share their views
Miton revises remuneration structure to 'ensure fund manager retention'
AUM on UK Value Opportunities fund has fallen
Miton appoints ex-Edentree manager to replace Godber and Hamilton
Jackson to join in June
Update: Miton's Godber and Hamilton to join Polar Capital
Leaving after three years
Spring chickens: A closer look at young funds launched in a volatile year
How have they performed?
Pair of Miton funds near capacity after strong inflows
UK Value Opps approaching £800m
Miton hires second European manager ahead of fund launch
New fund expected by end of 2015
Miton's Grieves: Why it is possible to be bearish on the S&P 500
Wall Street is not Main Street. In Wall Street's eyes, America is the S&P 500, but from Main Street, America looks very different, especially in its relative exposure to events overseas.
US consumer discretionary stocks to soar as job creation surges
US unemployment rate has fallen to the level considered to be the point at which wage levels should start to pick up - and consumer discretionary stocks will be the ones to benefit, according to Nick Ford, manager of the CF Miton US Opportunities fund...
Miton posts £5.5m loss after 2014 outflows
Miton has acknowledged a "difficult" 2014 after posting a £5.5m pre-tax loss for the period.
Will currency headwinds continue to hit US earnings?
The impact of currency headwinds
Miton plans further overhaul of multi-asset range
Miton has overhauled part of its multi-asset range, changing the investment objective of one of its flagship portfolios as it rebrands two funds.
What is the value of smaller 'orphan' trusts?
By investing only in the largest trusts, investors are ignoring a plethora of funds offering a combination of value and scope for narrowing discounts, says Nick Greenwood, manager of the CF Miton Worldwide Growth investment trust
Miton targets return to growth after £700m net outflow in 2014
Miton Group lost a third of its assets under management over the course of last year, as a result of selling off part of its business and continued outflows.
The real estate benefits of ultra-loose monetary policy
Miton's five small-cap stocks to boost US portfolios
Miton US Opportunities manager Nick Ford shares five companies with attractive valuations following the recent sell-off in the space.
What surprises will the post-QE era hold for investors?
Contrarian: Why we need AIM rivals
Big on small