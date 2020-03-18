Cedric Bucher

UK open-ended property fund suspensions: 'Here we are again'

Property

UK open-ended property fund suspensions: 'Here we are again'

Over £5bn currently suspended

clock 18 March 2020 •
'There is more to come': What now after the FCA's latest illiquidity crackdown?

Investment

'There is more to come': What now after the FCA's latest illiquidity crackdown?

New NURS rules published yesterday

clock 01 October 2019 •
Reaction to FCA illiquid assets proposals: Multi-asset funds risk becoming more concentrated 'to avoid trading suspension'

Investment

Reaction to FCA illiquid assets proposals: Multi-asset funds risk becoming more concentrated 'to avoid trading suspension'

FCA released paper yesterday

clock 09 October 2018 •
Hearthstone renames residential property fund

Funds

Hearthstone renames residential property fund

Bucher became CEO in March

clock 18 July 2018 •
Trustpilot