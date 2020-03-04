Capita
Is now the time to buy infrastructure trusts?
Focus on alternative sector
Woodford to stand by 'poor investment' Capita
Reacts to share price drop
Woodford and Barnett hit as Capita shares plunge 45% following profit warning
Shares at lowest price since 2003
Capita FM censured and ordered to pay £66m to Connaught investors
Marks the end of FCA investigation into CFM
UK companies pay record Q3 dividends after mining sector boost
Benefitting from oil price rise
UK dividends hit record in Q4 thanks to weaker sterling
Still uncertainties ahead in 2017
Capita: UK dividends 'super-charged' by £2.5bn Brexit boost
Helped by weakening sterling
UK investors to receive £2.8bn post-Brexit dividend windfall in H2
Long term uncertainty reigns
Proposed dividend cuts weigh on UK outlook after strong Q1 - Capita
Cuts of £2.7bn announced
Capita pays off Arch cru investors to escape court ruling
Investors get secret deal
Capita cuts 2016 dividend forecast as oil price collapses
More firms expected to cancel dividends
'Less rosy' dividend outlook for 2016 as pressures mount on commodity firms
UK dividend growth is set to slow in 2016, despite a record Q3 for payouts this year, as the commodity sector faces further cuts, according to the latest Capita Dividend Monitor.
Financials boost Q2 dividend payouts to record levels
Strong performance from financials bumped up UK payouts to a second quarter record of £29.2bn this year, according to the latest Capita Dividend Monitor.
Headline dividends halve in Q1 - Capita
Headline dividends more than halved in the first quarter of 2015, according to Capita, although it has revised up its annual forecast.
FCA investigates Capita over Connaught losses
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to investigate the activities of the former operators of the Connaught Income Series 1 fund, Capita Financial Managers and Blue Gate Capital.
No joy for Arch cru investors as fund wind-up 'unlikely' by year end
Arch cru investors have been told they must continue to wait to get back what value there is left in the failed fund range, as the liquidation process looks set to drag on beyond this year.
UK plc dividend growth slowest since 2010 as strong pound weighs on payouts
Dividends from UK firms last year grew at the slowest rate since 2010 as the strong pound continued to weight on payouts.
Brewin Dolphin to expand range of risk-profiling tools for advisers
Brewin Dolphin is seeking to expand its range of risk-profiling tools after feedback from advisers showed they want greater choice.
Small cap now 'obvious hunting ground' for income seekers
The sell-off in UK smaller companies has created a far more attractive hunting ground for income seekers than that offered by larger companies, according to Charles Montanaro.
Will UK equity income funds repeat past mistakes as concentration grows?
Large-cap funds in the UK Equity Income sector have increased the concentration of their top ten holdings even as the UK's largest stocks begin to struggle, data compiled for Investment Week has revealed.
Capita writes to Arch cru clients over redress blunder
Capita's administration arm has written to a number of Arch cru investors asking them to return money from the redress scheme, after the payouts breached tax rules.
Dividend growth hits three-year low in Q2 as large caps falter
Dividend growth fell to its lowest level in over three years in Q2 as large caps struggled to maintain dividends in the face of strong sterling and a slowing global economy.
Income funds flock to miners on hopes of dividend hikes
Fund managers are backing miners as a key income play this year, predicting the largest names in the sector will ramp up their dividend payouts after a poor first quarter.