Edison makes double hire to investment companies team

Victoria Chernykh and Richard Sloss join as investment directors

clock 18 September 2020 •
WH Ireland eyes acquisitions of Cantor Fitzgerald Europe's assets

Deal requires 'third-party consent'

clock 20 April 2020 •
Cantor Fitzgerald's top UK stock picks for the rest of 2018

Key sectors include clean energy and technology

clock 30 July 2018 •
Trustpilot