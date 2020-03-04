Bric

End of the line for unloved BRIC funds?
Last week's news that BRIC pioneer Goldman Sachs had been forced to merge its fund into a wider emerging markets offering seemed to sound the death knell for what were once hugely popular vehicles less than a decade ago.

The Contrarian Investor: False trough spotting
I would like to introduce a brand new term called 'false trough spotting'. As a paid-up contrarian, it is my duty to find an asset class that is troughing in price and then declare it as a 'bottom fishing' opportunity.

How Asia avoided a commodity crisis
Edmund Harriss, manager of the Guinness Asian Equity Income fund, says Asian countries have proved resilient to recent financial and commodity crises by becoming integrated manufacturing hubs that are not dependent on commodities

When global reverts to regional
With globalisation under pressure, Samy Chaar, strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Management, asks if a new mantra of regionalisation and non-dollar currency trading could become the norm