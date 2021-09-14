Brevan Howard

Brevan Howard launches crypto division - reports

Alternatives

UK hedge fund has set up a new unit dubbed BH Digital

clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read

Investment Trusts

Investec pushes for merger of two Brevan Howard hedge funds

BH Macro (BHMG) and BH Global (BHGG)

clock 14 April 2021 • 1 min read

Investment Trusts

Shareholders may be forced to accept Brevan Howard's fee hike demands - Stifel

Upgrades BH Macro and BH Global recommendations

clock 29 January 2021 • 3 min read

Investment Trusts

Brevan Howard demands fee increase on BH Macro - but has it shot itself in the foot?

Wants to return to 2/20 fee structure

clock 25 January 2021 • 6 min read

Economics

Sir Michael Bunbury calls for central banks to buy equities

Also calling for helicopter money

clock 18 March 2020 • 3 min read

Business roles

Brevan Howard co-founder returns to UK despite Brexit uncertainty

Moved to Switzerland in 2010

clock 22 August 2017 • 1 min read
