Blue Sky

Blue Sky sold to US bank
Blue Sky sold to US bank

Blue Sky Asset Management has agreed to a takeover by US investment bank Incapital, in a move to expand its structured product offering.

Gosling's Grouse - Hey! Teacher!

Of course, last week's Queen's Speech was an electioneering one and you cannot blame old Gordon for having a go. It is always better to get HRH to deliver your ideas in person when you have such dodgy handwriting and spelling!

  • US
From strength to strength

Investor appetite for derivative-based products remains strong as the recent credit crisis has proven to have educated investors about product vulnerabilities and risks

Counterparty Risk
Counterparty Risk

While counterparty risk has always been a consideration for investors buying structured products and other investments, it has come to the fore of investors' mindsets since the collapse of Lehman Brothers last year. Does there need to be more regulation...