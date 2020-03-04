Blue Sky
InCapital's Taylor set to leave after Dickson exit
InCapital managing director Mark Dickson has left the structured product provider ahead of his colleague Chris Taylor who is expected to exit the firm imminently.
Structured product providers braced for RDR
Independent providers of structured products could see biggest threat to business model yet as sector comes under RDR spotlight
Blue Sky sold to US bank
Blue Sky Asset Management has agreed to a takeover by US investment bank Incapital, in a move to expand its structured product offering.
The maturing of structured products
STRUCTURED PRODUCTS
The DNA growth of absolute return
Formula-defined risk and returns - without active management risk
Gosling's Grouse - Hey! Teacher!
Of course, last week's Queen's Speech was an electioneering one and you cannot blame old Gordon for having a go. It is always better to get HRH to deliver your ideas in person when you have such dodgy handwriting and spelling!
Exploring the frontiers of alternative investments
What exactly constitutes an alternative investment? It is a question we are all struggling to answer in these volatile, highly correlated times, where everything seems so globalised and driven by liquidity flows.
From strength to strength
Investor appetite for derivative-based products remains strong as the recent credit crisis has proven to have educated investors about product vulnerabilities and risks
Blue Sky rolls out 'absolute return' plan
Blue Sky has launched an ‘absolute return' plan offering a potential payout of 75% at the end of its six-year term.
Counterparty Risk
While counterparty risk has always been a consideration for investors buying structured products and other investments, it has come to the fore of investors' mindsets since the collapse of Lehman Brothers last year. Does there need to be more regulation...