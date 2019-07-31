blue chip stocks

Prusik IM to revamp Heather Manners' Asia small-cap fund

Asia

Fund to be renamed the Prusik Asia Emerging Opps fund

clock 31 July 2019 •
'Avengers: Endgame' boosts Young's AXA Framlington Blue Chip Equity Income fund

UK

Rising popularity of video games and comic books thanked for performance

clock 30 May 2019 •
What were the best and worst-performing funds in 2018?

Investment

Tough year for active fund managers

clock 11 December 2018 •
Charteris Treasury's Williams: Market cycle is flagging 'extreme cheapness' in commodity assets

UK

Miners in particular

clock 06 February 2018 •
