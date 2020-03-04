Belgium
S&P downgrades Belgium credit rating
S&P has downgraded Belgium's credit rating by one notch, to AA from AA+, expressing concerns about funding and market pressures.
Dexia loaned €1.5bn to buy own shares - reports
Dexia, the bank bailed out by the French, Belgian and Luxembourg governments, loaned €1.5bn to two of its investors who then used the cash to buy shares in the company, it has been claimed.
Dexia rescue ramps up pressure on France amid downgrade fears
Managers fear France could be the next European nation in line for a downgrade as it steps in to support beleaguered bank Dexia.
All eyes on European markets as debt fears spread
The eyes of the world's investors will be on the European financial markets this morning after a day in which eurozone debt fears saw the FTSE suffer its heaviest one-day fall in two months.