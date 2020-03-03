Barclays Global Investors
European ETF market surpasses $1trn milestone
Follows strong year for inflows
Gosling's Grouse: A league of their own
By definition, the Premier League is a meritocracy, because the best team finishes top, the worst ends up bottom, and it is purely measured on performance.
ETFs
More and more investors are turning to exchange-traded funds, looking for value in markets or commodities that are thriving in the face of falling global markets. But which funds - and which underpinning markets - are most likely to provide increasingly...