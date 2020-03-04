Bank of Ireland
EU money market funds face 'share destruction' crackdown
Warnings from CSSF and CBI
LGIM's Solomon: My first job is 'mum' but working in this role allows me to be the best version of myself
Leads diversity initiative at LGIM
'Very Average' Thursday: Industry reacts as rates remain a 2016 story
Fund managers and economists have reacted to the surprise news that only one MPC member voted for a rate rise this month, saying the UK economy is 'not out of the woods yet'.
Banks pay out £1.1bn for swap mis-selling
Banks caught mis-selling interest rate hedging products (IRHPs) have so far paid £1.1bn in compensation to customers, the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed.
Tyrie writes to FSA over Bank of Ireland rate rise
Andrew Tyrie, the chairman of the Treasury Select Committee (TSC), has written to the Financial Services Authority over a decision by the Bank of Ireland to raise mortgage interest rates.
Henderson's Bennett buys beaten-up Irish banking shares
Henderson's John Bennett has returned to the much-maligned Irish banking sector for the first time in over six years despite warning the position might make investors 'wince'.
Bondholders may sue BoI over £46m confiscation
Some 2,000 British pensioners set to lose bonds worth a total of £46m may revive legal action against the bank that issued them.
Irish bank bondholders face haircuts of up to 90%
Three of Ireland's lenders could impose losses of up to 90% on bondholders under plans to see them help pay for the recapitilisation of the country's banking system.
Irish banks face €24bn funding gap
Irish banks need an extra €24bn (£21.2bn) to survive the financial crisis, pushing the total cost of bailing out the banks to €70bn, the BBC reports.
Irish election result 'could derail recovery'
The new Irish government could hit holders of bank debt with serious ‘haircuts', drying up bank funding and even derailing the European economic recovery, bond managers have warned.
Ireland wins vote of confidence as bond issue oversubscribed
The Republic of Ireland saw its €1.5bn (£1.3bn) bond issue snapped up at auction today, pointing to investor confidence in the strength of the economy.
Stricken Bank of Ireland announces capital raising
The Bank of Ireland announced a €3.4bn (£3bn) capital raising last week to shore up its balance sheet, as the Irish Government prepares to increase its stake in the bank.